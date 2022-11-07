Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) Shares Purchased by MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income

MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income raised its holdings in shares of Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR – Get Rating) by 18.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 294,680 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,930 shares during the quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income’s holdings in Maxar Technologies were worth $7,688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MAXR. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Maxar Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Maxar Technologies by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Maxar Technologies by 3,768.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 3,542 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Maxar Technologies by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Maxar Technologies by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 5,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MAXR stock traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $23.30. 8,487 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 677,524. Maxar Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.51 and a twelve month high of $40.48. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Maxar Technologies ( NYSE:MAXR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.08. Maxar Technologies had a return on equity of 2.73% and a net margin of 1.72%. The company had revenue of $438.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $453.89 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Maxar Technologies Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. Maxar Technologies’s payout ratio is 10.53%.

MAXR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Maxar Technologies from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Maxar Technologies from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Maxar Technologies from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Maxar Technologies from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Maxar Technologies from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.17.

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery and other geospatial data sourced from its advanced satellite constellation and third-party providers to public sector and enterprise customers, as well as a provides advanced geospatial information, applications, and analytic services for national security and commercial solutions.

