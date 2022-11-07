Matson, Inc. (MATX) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 9th

Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 27th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a dividend of 0.31 per share by the shipping company on Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th.

Matson has raised its dividend payment by an average of 8.9% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 10 years. Matson has a payout ratio of 14.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Matson to earn $9.33 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.3%.

Shares of Matson stock opened at $70.10 on Monday. Matson has a 1 year low of $60.35 and a 1 year high of $125.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s fifty day moving average is $69.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.13.

In other news, EVP Rusty K. Rolfe sold 5,000 shares of Matson stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.64, for a total value of $408,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,081,738.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, SVP Grace M. Cerocke sold 500 shares of Matson stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.77, for a total value of $34,885.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $719,538.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Rusty K. Rolfe sold 5,000 shares of Matson stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.64, for a total transaction of $408,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,081,738.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 12,938 shares of company stock valued at $971,478 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Matson in the first quarter valued at about $117,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Matson in the first quarter valued at about $231,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Matson by 4.1% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,899 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Matson in the first quarter valued at about $288,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Matson by 5.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,671 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.98% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on MATX shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Matson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Matson from $93.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Matson in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock.

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ocean transportation and logistics services. The company's Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

