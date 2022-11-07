Matson, Inc. (MATX) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 9th

Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 27th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a dividend of 0.31 per share by the shipping company on Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th.
Matson has raised its dividend payment by an average of 8.9% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 10 years. Matson has a payout ratio of 14.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Matson to earn $9.33 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.3%.
Matson Trading Up 4.0 %
Shares of Matson stock opened at $70.10 on Monday. Matson has a 1 year low of $60.35 and a 1 year high of $125.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s fifty day moving average is $69.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.13.
Insider Activity
Institutional Trading of Matson
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Matson in the first quarter valued at about $117,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Matson in the first quarter valued at about $231,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Matson by 4.1% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,899 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Matson in the first quarter valued at about $288,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Matson by 5.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,671 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.98% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research analysts have issued reports on MATX shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Matson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Matson from $93.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Matson in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock.
About Matson
Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ocean transportation and logistics services. The company's Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Matson (MATX)
- 3 Reasons Amazon Will Deliver Better 2023 Returns
- A Turnaround is Brewing in Starbucks Stock
- Edwards Life Sciences Stock Disaster Could Be Your Bounty
- It Not All Bad News for Advanced Micro Devices Stock
- After Doubling, First Solar May Keep Shining
Receive News & Ratings for Matson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.