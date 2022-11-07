Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Acquired by Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 15.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,340 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,865 shares during the quarter. Mastercard comprises about 0.9% of Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $9,256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in Mastercard by 19.6% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 138,540 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $49,511,000 after buying an additional 22,710 shares during the last quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC grew its position in Mastercard by 1.9% in the first quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 6,403 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,289,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST grew its position in Mastercard by 107.3% in the first quarter. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST now owns 400,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $142,952,000 after buying an additional 207,000 shares during the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH grew its position in Mastercard by 4.0% in the first quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 3,763 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,345,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia National Bank acquired a new position in Mastercard in the first quarter worth approximately $303,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Linda Pistecchia Kirkpatrick sold 7,064 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total value of $2,260,480.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,586,240. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Linda Pistecchia Kirkpatrick sold 7,064 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total transaction of $2,260,480.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,586,240. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,660,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Stock Performance

Mastercard Announces Dividend

MA traded up $1.23 during trading on Monday, hitting $319.60. The stock had a trading volume of 96,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,561,407. The firm has a market cap of $307.28 billion, a PE ratio of 32.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.11. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $276.87 and a 12 month high of $399.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $309.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $329.97.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 9th. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.58%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on MA. Moffett Nathanson decreased their price objective on shares of Mastercard to $420.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Macquarie decreased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $410.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $445.00 to $388.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $416.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $398.26.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

