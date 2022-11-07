Mask Network (MASK) Hits One Day Volume of $401.48 Million

Mask Network (MASK) traded down 14.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 7th. During the last seven days, Mask Network has traded 92.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Mask Network has a market capitalization of $299.73 million and $401.48 million worth of Mask Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mask Network token can currently be purchased for about $4.39 or 0.00021106 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Mask Network Profile

Mask Network’s genesis date was February 21st, 2021. Mask Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 68,200,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Mask Network is https://reddit.com/r/masknetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Mask Network is news.mask.io. The official website for Mask Network is www.mask.io. Mask Network’s official Twitter account is @realmasknetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Mask Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Mask Network provides users with the tools to encrypt their posts & chats on social networks, allowing only their friends to decrypt them.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mask Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mask Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mask Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

