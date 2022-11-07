Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Shares Purchased by Alera Investment Advisors LLC

Alera Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 10.9% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 78,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,231,000 after buying an additional 7,750 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 70.3% in the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 30,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,723,000 after purchasing an additional 12,555 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.3% in the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 304,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,945,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 14,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,192,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 16.9% in the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 11,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,971,000 after acquiring an additional 1,674 shares in the last quarter. 87.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MMC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies to $185.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $182.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $198.00 to $181.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $177.60.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MMC opened at $160.37 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $79.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $157.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $158.55. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $142.80 and a twelve month high of $183.14.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.04. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 16.26% and a return on equity of 31.70%. The business had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.44%.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

