Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $10.20-$10.64 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $9.94. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on VAC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $188.00 to $192.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $205.00 to $202.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Barclays raised their price target on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $136.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $227.00 to $219.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $194.50.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:VAC traded down $1.68 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $136.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 399,400. The firm has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.69 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a 1 year low of $110.08 and a 1 year high of $174.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $136.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.87.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Announces Dividend

Marriott Vacations Worldwide ( NYSE:VAC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $3.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a return on equity of 15.95% and a net margin of 7.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.60 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Marriott Vacations Worldwide will post 10.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 22nd were issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 21st. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 30.54%.

Insider Activity at Marriott Vacations Worldwide

In related news, VP Dwight D. Smith sold 2,700 shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total value of $399,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,112 shares in the company, valued at $2,532,576. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Marriott Vacations Worldwide

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VAC. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 1,055.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the first quarter valued at approximately $227,000. 84.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Company Profile

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The company manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, Hyatt Residence Club, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands.

