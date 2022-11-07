Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.51-6.58 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.47. Marriott International also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $6.51-$6.58 EPS.

Marriott International Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ MAR traded up $2.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $148.96. 3,342,959 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,005,983. The business has a 50 day moving average of $150.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $155.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.71, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.57. Marriott International has a 1 year low of $131.01 and a 1 year high of $195.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on MAR shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Marriott International from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Marriott International to $183.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Marriott International from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $165.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, September 15th. StockNews.com downgraded Marriott International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Marriott International to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $176.43.

Insider Transactions at Marriott International

Institutional Trading of Marriott International

In other Marriott International news, Director Eric Hippeau sold 13,987 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.77, for a total transaction of $2,220,715.99. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,461 shares in the company, valued at $2,295,972.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 12.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 5.8% in the second quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 3,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC bought a new stake in Marriott International during the first quarter valued at $407,000. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in Marriott International during the second quarter valued at $381,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in shares of Marriott International during the 1st quarter worth about $354,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Marriott International during the 1st quarter worth about $320,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.95% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.