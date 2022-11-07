Marathon Gold Co. (TSE:MOZ) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Marathon Gold Co. (TSE:MOZ – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$2.44.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MOZ. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Marathon Gold from C$2.40 to C$2.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of Marathon Gold from C$2.25 to C$2.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. TD Securities began coverage on shares of Marathon Gold in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$2.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Marathon Gold from C$3.00 to C$2.25 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Marathon Gold from C$2.30 to C$1.75 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director James Kitchener Gowans acquired 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.89 per share, for a total transaction of C$97,592.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 225,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$199,804.54.

Marathon Gold Stock Up 7.8 %

Shares of TSE MOZ opened at C$0.83 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.50, a current ratio of 7.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.03 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.53. Marathon Gold has a 52 week low of C$0.73 and a 52 week high of C$3.40. The stock has a market capitalization of C$328.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.41.

Marathon Gold (TSE:MOZ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C($0.01). Equities research analysts anticipate that Marathon Gold will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Gold Company Profile



Marathon Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource projects in Canada. The company explores for gold, and precious and base metal deposits. Its flagship property is the Valentine Lake gold property with four mineralized deposits located in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada.

