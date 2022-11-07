Manifold Finance Trading Up 64.5% This Week (FOLD)

Manifold Finance (FOLD) traded down 2.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on November 7th. Manifold Finance has a market capitalization of $133.07 million and approximately $924,877.00 worth of Manifold Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Manifold Finance token can currently be purchased for $40.19 or 0.00192545 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Manifold Finance has traded 64.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Manifold Finance alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00003260 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000292 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0755 or 0.00000362 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $125.91 or 0.00603836 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000281 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,558.28 or 0.31452813 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000303 BTC.

Manifold Finance Profile

Manifold Finance’s launch date was May 27th, 2021. Manifold Finance’s total supply is 2,000,000 tokens. Manifold Finance’s official website is manifoldfinance.com. Manifold Finance’s official Twitter account is @foldfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Manifold Finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Manifold is a multi-protocol middleware solution to improve connectivity between DeFi products.YCabal creates a virtualized mempool (i.e. a MEV-relay network) that aggregates transactions (batching), such transactions include:Users can opt-in and send transactions to YCabal and in return for not having to pay for gas for their transaction, Manifold Finance batch process it and take the arbitrage profit from it. Risk by inventory price risk is carried by a Vault, where Vault depositers are returned the profit the YCabal realizes.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Manifold Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Manifold Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Manifold Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Manifold Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Manifold Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.