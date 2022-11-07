Mammoth (MMT) Price Hits $0.0744 on Major Exchanges

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 13.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 7th. In the last seven days, Mammoth has traded down 91% against the dollar. One Mammoth token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0744 or 0.00000358 BTC on popular exchanges. Mammoth has a total market cap of $520.46 million and approximately $23,171.00 worth of Mammoth was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Mammoth Profile

Mammoth (CRYPTO:MMT) is a token. It was first traded on September 30th, 2021. Mammoth’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,999,999,997 tokens. Mammoth’s official Twitter account is @mmtchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Mammoth is mmtchain.io. The Reddit community for Mammoth is https://reddit.com/r/mammoth_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Mammoth’s official message board is medium.com/@mmtchain.

Mammoth Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Mammoth (MMT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Mammoth has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Mammoth is 0.07265512 USD and is down -15.66 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $19,857.75 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://mmtchain.io.”

