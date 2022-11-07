Mammoth Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $18,280.00 (MMT)

Mammoth (MMT) traded 15.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 6th. Mammoth has a market cap of $508.57 million and approximately $18,280.00 worth of Mammoth was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Mammoth has traded down 92.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Mammoth token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0727 or 0.00000348 BTC on exchanges.

Mammoth Profile

Mammoth is a token. Its genesis date was September 30th, 2021. Mammoth’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,999,999,997 tokens. The Reddit community for Mammoth is https://reddit.com/r/mammoth_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Mammoth’s official Twitter account is @mmtchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Mammoth’s official message board is medium.com/@mmtchain. The official website for Mammoth is mmtchain.io.

Buying and Selling Mammoth

According to CryptoCompare, “Mammoth (MMT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Mammoth has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Mammoth is 0.08599788 USD and is down -2.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $13,954.53 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://mmtchain.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mammoth directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mammoth should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mammoth using one of the exchanges listed above.

