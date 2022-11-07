Lument Finance Trust (LFT) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Lument Finance Trust (NYSE:LFT – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 8th. Analysts expect Lument Finance Trust to post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Lument Finance Trust Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of Lument Finance Trust stock opened at $2.16 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.58, a quick ratio of 11.25 and a current ratio of 11.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.82 million, a PE ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 1.12. Lument Finance Trust has a 52-week low of $2.03 and a 52-week high of $4.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.45.

Lument Finance Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.11%. Lument Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Trading of Lument Finance Trust

Several research analysts have issued reports on LFT shares. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3.25 target price on shares of Lument Finance Trust in a report on Friday, August 19th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Lument Finance Trust from $2.75 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Lument Finance Trust from $3.25 to $2.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Lument Finance Trust from $4.50 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3.00.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lument Finance Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lument Finance Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $66,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Lument Finance Trust by 115.2% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 68,495 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 36,668 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Lument Finance Trust by 89.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 82,360 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 38,898 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lument Finance Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $331,000. 48.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Lument Finance Trust

Lument Finance Trust, Inc, a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in, financing, and managing a portfolio of commercial real estate (CRE) debt investments in the United States. The company primarily invests in transitional floating rate commercial mortgage loans on middle market multi-family assets; and other CRE -related investments, including mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities, fixed rate loans, construction loans, and other CRE debt instruments.

