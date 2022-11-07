Luckin Coffee (OTCMKTS:LKNCY) Sets New 12-Month High at $18.50

Luckin Coffee Inc. (OTCMKTS:LKNCY – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $18.50 and last traded at $18.26, with a volume of 1585959 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $17.91.

Luckin Coffee Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.34. The firm has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.64 and a beta of -0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Luckin Coffee (OTCMKTS:LKNCY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. Luckin Coffee had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The firm had revenue of $493.25 million during the quarter.

About Luckin Coffee

Luckin Coffee Inc engages in the retail services of freshly brewed coffee and non-coffee drinks in the People's Republic of China. It also offers hot and iced freshly brewed coffee, such as Americano, Latte, Cappuccino, Macchiato, Flat White, and Mocha, as well as specialty coffee based on market and seasonal trends; coconut milk latte products; tea drinks; pre-made beverages; and pre-made food items, such as pastries, sandwiches, and snacks.

