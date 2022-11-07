Lucid Group (LCID) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of -0.33 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Lucid Group Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of Lucid Group stock opened at 13.89 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is 14.35 and its 200-day moving average price is 16.92. The company has a quick ratio of 6.75, a current ratio of 7.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Lucid Group has a 52-week low of 11.87 and a 52-week high of 57.75. The company has a market cap of $23.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.58 and a beta of 0.62.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on LCID shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Lucid Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Lucid Group in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Lucid Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Finally, R. F. Lafferty began coverage on shares of Lucid Group in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of 29.88.

Institutional Trading of Lucid Group

About Lucid Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LCID. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Lucid Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in Lucid Group by 666.7% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lucid Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $256,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lucid Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $307,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Lucid Group by 101.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 18,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,699,534 shares during the period. 70.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lucid Group, Inc a technology and automotive company, develops electric vehicle (EV) technologies. The company designs, engineers, and builds electric vehicles, EV powertrains, and battery systems. As of December 31, 2021, it operates twenty retail studios in the United States. Lucid Group, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Newark, California.

