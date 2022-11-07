Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Stock Position Decreased by Peninsula Asset Management Inc.

Peninsula Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,595 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,035 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies makes up approximately 4.7% of Peninsula Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Peninsula Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $7,789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. Investors Research Corp acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 49.1% during the first quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 158 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. O Dell Group LLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 180 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 74.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lowe’s Companies Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE:LOW traded up $1.87 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $184.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,920,919. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $192.91 and a 200-day moving average of $192.31. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $170.12 and a 52-week high of $263.31.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.63 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $27.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.16 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 155.26% and a net margin of 8.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.25 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 19th were issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 18th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 33.10%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Exane BNP Paribas cut Lowe’s Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $159.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $280.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $159.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $233.78.

Insider Activity at Lowe’s Companies

In other news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 11,761 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.37, for a total transaction of $2,521,205.57. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,575 shares in the company, valued at $5,696,882.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

