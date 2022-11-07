LooksRare (LOOKS) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $6.77 Million

LooksRare (LOOKS) traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on November 7th. LooksRare has a market capitalization of $99.52 million and approximately $6.77 million worth of LooksRare was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LooksRare token can currently be bought for about $0.21 or 0.00001032 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, LooksRare has traded down 7.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

LooksRare Profile

LooksRare’s launch date was December 20th, 2021. LooksRare’s total supply is 622,247,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 469,539,052 tokens. The official website for LooksRare is looksrare.org. LooksRare’s official Twitter account is @looksrare and its Facebook page is accessible here.

LooksRare Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “LooksRare is the community-first NFT marketplace that actively rewards traders, collectors and creators for participating.LOOKS is the token powering LooksRare, the community-focused NFT marketplace that actively rewards traders and creators for participating.Discord”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LooksRare directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LooksRare should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LooksRare using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

