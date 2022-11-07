Lokken Investment Group LLC Sells 1,165 Shares of Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FOF)

Lokken Investment Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FOF – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,519 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,165 shares during the quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund were worth $176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. IFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund by 23.5% during the first quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 14,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 2,694 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 164,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,120,000 after buying an additional 7,323 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,190,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund by 5.6% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 37,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 2,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $52,000.

NYSE:FOF traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $10.57. 10 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,663. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.13. Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.57 and a fifty-two week high of $14.95.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be paid a $0.087 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 13th.

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc is a close-ended fund of funds launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in funds investing in public equity markets. It also invests in funds investing in convertible securities, preferred securities, high yield securities and real estate, energy, utility, and other equity or income-oriented strategies.

