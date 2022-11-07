Lokken Investment Group LLC Invests $376,000 in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Lokken Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 4,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 7,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC grew its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 3.2% during the second quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 4,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Planning Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 4.1% in the first quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 3,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Friday, August 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.00.

ADM traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $95.38. 85,255 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,361,967. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.10, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.84. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a one year low of $61.80 and a one year high of $98.88.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.45. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 17.75%. The business had revenue of $24.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 7.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.07%.

In other news, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.38, for a total value of $28,014,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 412,842 shares in the company, valued at $38,551,185.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Gregory A. Morris sold 117,839 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.47, for a total value of $9,836,021.33. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 231,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,319,465.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 300,000 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.38, for a total transaction of $28,014,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 412,842 shares in the company, valued at $38,551,185.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 702,470 shares of company stock worth $63,808,063 over the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

