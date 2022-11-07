Lokken Investment Group LLC Has $4.49 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Lokken Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,649 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares comprises approximately 3.6% of Lokken Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Lokken Investment Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $4,489,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GLD. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 315.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. 40.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:GLD traded down $0.47 on Monday, hitting $156.00. The stock had a trading volume of 161,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,840,034. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $155.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $164.07. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $150.57 and a 52-week high of $193.30.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

