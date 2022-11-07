Lokken Investment Group LLC Grows Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Lokken Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,523 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 449 shares during the quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 20,162 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in TJX Companies by 3.7% in the second quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 44,717 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $2,498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its holdings in TJX Companies by 4.8% in the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 8,285 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 40,124 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $2,241,000 after buying an additional 4,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cannell & Co. grew its position in shares of TJX Companies by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cannell & Co. now owns 416,925 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $23,285,000 after buying an additional 6,824 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at TJX Companies

In other TJX Companies news, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 16,551 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $1,125,468.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 102,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,975,168. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 50,282 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.90, for a total value of $3,313,583.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 696,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,895,330.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 16,551 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $1,125,468.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 102,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,975,168. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 146,375 shares of company stock valued at $9,821,034. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TJX Companies Stock Performance

Several research firms have issued reports on TJX. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on TJX Companies from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Cowen upped their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.67.

Shares of TJX traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $71.76. The stock had a trading volume of 185,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,444,246. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $65.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.59. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.69 and a fifty-two week high of $77.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.43, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.17.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.02. TJX Companies had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 61.19%. The business had revenue of $11.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.295 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.14%.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

