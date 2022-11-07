Lokken Investment Group LLC Cuts Position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Lokken Investment Group LLC cut its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,763 shares of the company’s stock after selling 84 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 3000 ETF comprises about 1.0% of Lokken Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Lokken Investment Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $1,253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 1,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the first quarter valued at $652,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $999,000. Tiedemann Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 65,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,149,000 after acquiring an additional 7,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 3000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSEARCA:IWV traded up $1.87 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $219.77. 18,407 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 270,456. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a twelve month low of $201.82 and a twelve month high of $280.44. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $219.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $227.74.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.