Lokken Investment Group LLC Boosts Holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Lokken Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. Lokken Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 696.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,756,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,814,480,000 after purchasing an additional 18,150,967 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 100.7% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 26,638,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,328,216,000 after acquiring an additional 13,367,310 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $451,711,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Morgan Stanley by 11.5% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 22,052,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,927,420,000 after acquiring an additional 2,274,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 119,462,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,440,994,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524,370 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.36% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley stock traded up $0.91 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $85.76. 165,912 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,196,143. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.23 billion, a PE ratio of 12.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.32. Morgan Stanley has a 52 week low of $72.05 and a 52 week high of $109.73.

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.04). Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 13.31% and a net margin of 20.43%. The business had revenue of $12.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.04 earnings per share. Morgan Stanley’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be issued a $0.775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.99%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Morgan Stanley to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Atlantic Securities downgraded Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.31.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

