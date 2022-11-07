Lokken Investment Group LLC Acquires 503 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Lokken Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 503 shares during the period. Lokken Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northwest Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Bank of America by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760 shares during the period. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in Bank of America by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 10,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Bank of America by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 24,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $756,000 after buying an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. raised its stake in Bank of America by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 12,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 2,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corundum Group Inc. grew its position in Bank of America by 16.8% during the second quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 22,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $705,000 after buying an additional 3,262 shares in the last quarter. 68.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BAC traded up $0.20 during trading on Monday, reaching $36.99. The company had a trading volume of 860,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,888,578. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $29.31 and a 52 week high of $50.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.04. The stock has a market cap of $296.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.64, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.38.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $24.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.46 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 26.52%. Bank of America’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 27.85%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Societe Generale upgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.50 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $41.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Bank of America from $58.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Bank of America from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Bank of America from $43.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.68.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

