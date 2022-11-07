Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Position Reduced by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund cut its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,282 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 156 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $13,450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 7.2% during the second quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,796 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the second quarter worth approximately $752,000. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the second quarter worth approximately $388,000. WMG Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 20.2% in the second quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 772 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stableford Capital II LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the second quarter worth approximately $748,000. 75.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LMT. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $420.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $539.00 to $510.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $375.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $460.67.

Insider Transactions at Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

In related news, Director John Donovan acquired 568 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $441.43 per share, for a total transaction of $250,732.24. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $780,448.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LMT stock traded up $6.91 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $488.58. 18,113 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,678,212. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $328.20 and a twelve month high of $491.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $426.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $427.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.76.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.63 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $16.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.69 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 65.16%. Lockheed Martin’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $3.00 dividend. This is an increase from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.42%.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

