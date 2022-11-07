loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) Shares Gap Up to $1.53

loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $1.53, but opened at $1.60. loanDepot shares last traded at $1.60, with a volume of 812 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LDI. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of loanDepot from $1.70 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of loanDepot from $2.00 to $1.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on loanDepot to $3.25 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.96.

loanDepot Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.90.

Insider Transactions at loanDepot

loanDepot ( NYSE:LDI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.85). The business had revenue of $308.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $363.13 million. loanDepot had a negative return on equity of 4.87% and a negative net margin of 3.10%. Sell-side analysts predict that loanDepot, Inc. will post -1.14 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Jeff Alexander Walsh sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.59, for a total transaction of $397,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,952,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,875,095.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other loanDepot news, Director John Hoon Lee sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.58, for a total transaction of $316,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,662,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,626,838.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeff Alexander Walsh sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.59, for a total transaction of $397,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,952,890 shares in the company, valued at $7,875,095.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 491,917 shares of company stock worth $783,964 and have sold 1,990,598 shares worth $3,042,179. Company insiders own 88.65% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On loanDepot

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of loanDepot by 98.2% in the third quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 45,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 22,410 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of loanDepot by 26.2% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 27,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 5,711 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in loanDepot during the second quarter worth about $163,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of loanDepot by 39.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,100,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after acquiring an additional 310,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of loanDepot by 140.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 68,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 39,932 shares during the last quarter. 4.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About loanDepot

loanDepot, Inc engages in originating, financing, selling, and servicing residential mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, federal assistance residential mortgage, and home equity loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

