Litecoin (LTC) 1-Day Volume Reaches $1.20 Billion

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on November 6th. One Litecoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $72.01 or 0.00344314 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Litecoin has a total market cap of $5.15 billion and approximately $1.20 billion worth of Litecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Litecoin has traded up 31.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000562 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00019953 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000755 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001267 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 19.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003107 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00018726 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Litecoin Coin Profile

Litecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on October 13th, 2011. Litecoin’s total supply is 84,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 71,555,806 coins. The official website for Litecoin is litecoin.org. The Reddit community for Litecoin is https://reddit.com/r/litecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Litecoin is litecointalk.io. Litecoin’s official Twitter account is @litecoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Litecoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin LTC – provides faster transaction confirmations (2.5 minutes on average) and uses a memory-hard, scrypt-based mining proof-of-work algorithm to target the regular computers and GPUs most people already have – which are its main differentials to Bitcoin. The Litecoin network is scheduled to produce 84 million currency units with a halving in reward every four years just like bitcoin. The coin was created by a Google employee, Charles Lee. Litecoin is in second spot to Bitcoin and has spawned numerous clones – however it has a solid base of support and dedicated development team.The Litecoin project is currently maintained by a core group of 6 software developers, led by Charles Lee, with a large community that is growing in support.In May 2017, Litecoin became the first of the Top 5 (By Market Cap) cryptocurrencies to implement the SegWit scaling solution. Later in May of the same year, the first Lightning Network transaction was completed through litecoin, transferring 0.00000001 LTC from Zurich to San Francisco in under one second.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), CryptoID (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Time only)”

Investors seeking to trade Litecoin using US dollars directly can do so using Changelly, GDAX or Gemini.

