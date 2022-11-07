Lisk Price Hits $0.99 on Top Exchanges (LSK)

Lisk (LSK) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on November 7th. Lisk has a total market cap of $139.89 million and approximately $3.04 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Lisk has traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Lisk coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.99 or 0.00004760 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Terra (LUNA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00011585 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00019307 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000301 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00006669 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00005469 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001780 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00004382 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000631 BTC.

Lisk Coin Profile

Lisk (CRYPTO:LSK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 144,818,773 coins and its circulating supply is 140,950,213 coins. The Reddit community for Lisk is https://reddit.com/r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lisk’s official Twitter account is @liskhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. Lisk’s official message board is lisk.com/blog. Lisk’s official website is lisk.com.

Lisk Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lisk is a crypto-currency and decentralized application platform. As a crypto-currency, much like Bitcoin and other alternatives, it provides a decentralized payment system and digital money network. The network itself operates using a highly efficient Delegated-Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) consensus model, that is secured by 101 democratically elected delegates. The Lisk decentralized application platform, its most powerful component, allows the deployment, distribution, and monetization of decentralized applications and custom blockchains (sidechains) onto the Lisk blockchain. The inflation rate is 5 LISK per block, which gets lowered by 1 every year until it reaches a stable block reward of 1 LISK per block. Lisk partnered with Microsoft to integrate Lisk into its Azure Blockchain as a Service (BaaS) program — meaning developers worldwide can develop, test, and deploy Lisk blockchain applications using Microsoft's Azure cloud computing platform and infrastructure.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lisk should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lisk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

