Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) Price Target Cut to $55.00

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $68.00 to $55.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on LNC. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Lincoln National from $78.00 to $66.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Lincoln National from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Lincoln National from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Lincoln National from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Lincoln National to $47.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $48.33.

Lincoln National Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LNC opened at $34.42 on Thursday. Lincoln National has a one year low of $33.83 and a one year high of $76.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $47.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.68.

Lincoln National Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lincoln National

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.23%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -14.94%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Apeiron RIA LLC purchased a new stake in Lincoln National in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 294.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln National in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln National in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Lincoln National by 25.4% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

About Lincoln National

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers fixed, variable, and indexed variable annuities.

