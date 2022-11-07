Lilium (NASDAQ:LILM) Trading Down 6.7%

Lilium (NASDAQ:LILM – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 6.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.80 and last traded at $1.80. Approximately 11,865 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,521,893 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.93.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on LILM shares. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Lilium from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Raymond James started coverage on Lilium in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.12.

Get Lilium alerts:

Lilium Stock Down 9.3 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.52.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Lilium Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in Lilium by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 18,827,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,434,000 after purchasing an additional 571,410 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Lilium by 1,114.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,231,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,823,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800,934 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of Lilium by 96.4% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,120,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,420,000 after acquiring an additional 1,531,711 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in shares of Lilium by 53.7% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 354,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 123,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Lilium by 12,089,950.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 241,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $962,000 after purchasing an additional 241,799 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.19% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Lilium N.V., a transportation company, engages in the research and development of electric vertical takeoff and landing aircrafts for use in high-speed air transport system for people and goods. Lilium N.V. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Wessling, Germany.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lilium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lilium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.