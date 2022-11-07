Lilium (NASDAQ:LILM) Trading Down 6.7%

Lilium (NASDAQ:LILM – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 6.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.80 and last traded at $1.80. Approximately 11,865 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,521,893 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.93.
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on LILM shares. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Lilium from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Raymond James started coverage on Lilium in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.12.
Lilium Stock Down 9.3 %
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.52.
Lilium N.V., a transportation company, engages in the research and development of electric vertical takeoff and landing aircrafts for use in high-speed air transport system for people and goods. Lilium N.V. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Wessling, Germany.
