Level Four Advisory Services LLC Cuts Stock Position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC decreased its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,892 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 422 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,545 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,969,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 8.6% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,878 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 30.6% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 24,397 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,367,000 after buying an additional 5,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 44.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 8,730 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,278,000 after buying an additional 2,678 shares during the period. 91.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $308.82 on Monday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a twelve month low of $179.96 and a twelve month high of $318.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $293.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $281.86. The company has a current ratio of 4.70, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $79.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.44.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.05 by $0.20. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 37.62% and a return on equity of 29.65%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Ourania Tatsis sold 1,400 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.97, for a total value of $418,558.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,090 shares in the company, valued at $13,779,527.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, COO Stuart A. Arbuckle sold 5,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.67, for a total transaction of $1,710,812.30. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 60,996 shares in the company, valued at $18,339,667.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ourania Tatsis sold 1,400 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.97, for a total transaction of $418,558.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,779,527.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,057 shares of company stock valued at $14,587,135 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VRTX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $281.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $288.00 to $293.00 in a research report on Sunday, October 16th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $315.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $315.00 to $330.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vertex Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $302.48.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Get Rating)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

