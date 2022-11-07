Legend Financial Advisors Inc. Grows Position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Legend Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Get Rating) by 435.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 56,661 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 46,077 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF comprises 3.0% of Legend Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Legend Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $2,858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Madden Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. Madden Advisory Services Inc. now owns 125,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,634,000 after purchasing an additional 2,829 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 49.0% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Security Financial Services INC. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Security Financial Services INC. now owns 21,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,327,000 after acquiring an additional 2,718 shares during the last quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 371,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,656,000 after purchasing an additional 9,481 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 14.3% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IHI traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $49.16. The company had a trading volume of 62,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,182,623. The business’s 50-day moving average is $49.60 and its 200-day moving average is $51.66. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 52 week low of $46.21 and a 52 week high of $66.55.

