Legend Financial Advisors Inc. Buys New Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB)

Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 95,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,602,000. Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF makes up approximately 5.8% of Legend Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. owned 1.36% of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $224,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $283,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $319,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF during the first quarter valued at about $367,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF stock traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $60.64. The stock had a trading volume of 1,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 659,775. Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF has a 12 month low of $54.60 and a 12 month high of $83.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $61.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.89.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.