Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Position in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)

Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,645 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Allison Transmission were worth $217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Xponance Inc. raised its position in Allison Transmission by 2.6% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,867 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Allison Transmission by 88.9% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 665 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Allison Transmission by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,538 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in Allison Transmission by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 33,617 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Allison Transmission by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,876 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the last quarter.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ALSN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Allison Transmission in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Allison Transmission currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.40.

ALSN stock opened at $42.84 on Monday. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.63 and a 12 month high of $42.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.97. The stock has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of 8.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.00.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The auto parts company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.13. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 71.96%. The firm had revenue of $710.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $681.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 19th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.28%.

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of vehicle propulsion solutions for commercial and defense vehicles. The company also manufactures medium and heavy duty fully automatic transmissions and electrified propulsion systems. Its products are used in a variety of applications, including on-highway trucks, buses, motorhomes, off-highway vehicles and equipment, and defense vehicles.

