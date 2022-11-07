Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Position in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in Raymond James by 222.5% during the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in Raymond James by 365.6% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Raymond James by 334.1% during the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Raymond James by 77.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in Raymond James by 434.2% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Raymond James

In other news, insider James E. Bunn sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.75, for a total transaction of $427,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,251,998. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 10.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Raymond James Trading Up 2.1 %

RJF stock opened at $120.44 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.97. Raymond James has a one year low of $84.86 and a one year high of $120.56. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $106.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.05. The company has a market capitalization of $25.99 billion, a PE ratio of 17.26 and a beta of 1.07.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.08. Raymond James had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 17.90%. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Raymond James will post 9.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Raymond James Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 30th. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.48%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RJF has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Raymond James from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $113.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Raymond James to $118.00 in a research report on Friday. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Raymond James in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Raymond James from $108.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.50.

About Raymond James

(Get Rating)

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

