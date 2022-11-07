Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 4,055 Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sanofi in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Sanofi during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Sanofi during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Sanofi during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Sanofi by 162.0% during the 2nd quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 676 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on SNY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Sanofi from €105.00 ($105.00) to €115.00 ($115.00) in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from €120.00 ($120.00) to €89.00 ($89.00) in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Sanofi from €105.00 ($105.00) to €110.00 ($110.00) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Sanofi from €90.00 ($90.00) to €85.00 ($85.00) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.88.

SNY opened at $43.62 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $110.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.80, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.59. Sanofi has a 52-week low of $36.91 and a 52-week high of $58.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.83.

Sanofi, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

