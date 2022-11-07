Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:LGAC) Reaches New 1-Year High at $10.00

Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:LGAC – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $10.00 and last traded at $9.99, with a volume of 45187 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $10.00.

Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.86.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LGAC. Glazer Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 3,969,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,900,000 after acquiring an additional 749,728 shares during the period. Sculptor Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I by 420.4% during the 1st quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 2,622,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,700,000 after buying an additional 2,118,500 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,133,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,911,000 after buying an additional 93,820 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC acquired a new stake in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I in the 3rd quarter valued at $14,995,000. Finally, Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I in the 1st quarter worth $14,700,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.00% of the company’s stock.

Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I Company Profile

Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It seeks opportunities in the subsectors of healthcare, technology, energy transition, and financial and consumer sectors.

