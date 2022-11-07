Laqira Protocol (LQR) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $106.07 Million

Laqira Protocol (LQR) traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on November 7th. In the last week, Laqira Protocol has traded 16.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Laqira Protocol has a market capitalization of $106.07 million and $641,296.00 worth of Laqira Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Laqira Protocol token can now be purchased for about $0.0354 or 0.00000172 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003234 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000290 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0738 or 0.00000360 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $123.12 or 0.00600227 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000286 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,412.99 or 0.31264854 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000287 BTC.

Laqira Protocol Profile

Laqira Protocol was first traded on November 11th, 2021. Laqira Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens. Laqira Protocol’s official Twitter account is @laqiraprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Laqira Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/laqiraprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Laqira Protocol’s official website is laqira.io.

Buying and Selling Laqira Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Laqira Protocol is a metaverse platform aiming to create an entrance gateway to the blockchain world for people on earth, entering which, they can benefit from today’s novel technologies and services in various fields.”

