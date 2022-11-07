Lantronix (LTRX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter. Lantronix has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS and its Q4 2022 guidance at EPS.Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Lantronix had a negative net margin of 4.14% and a negative return on equity of 7.74%. The firm had revenue of $35.95 million for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS.

Lantronix stock opened at $4.38 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.62. Lantronix has a 1 year low of $4.32 and a 1 year high of $10.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.87 million, a P/E ratio of -24.33 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.53.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lantronix in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

In other news, CEO Paul H. Pickle sold 5,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.51, for a total transaction of $33,806.43. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 472,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,075,343.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Paul H. Pickle sold 5,192 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.20, for a total transaction of $32,190.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 462,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,864,511.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Paul H. Pickle sold 5,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.51, for a total transaction of $33,806.43. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 472,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,075,343.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 155,283 shares of company stock valued at $891,685. 26.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LTRX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Lantronix by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 66,857 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 2,416 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Lantronix by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 264,263 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after buying an additional 10,568 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Lantronix by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 486,918 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,253,000 after buying an additional 41,869 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Lantronix by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,096,276 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,323,000 after buying an additional 57,055 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Lantronix in the 1st quarter valued at about $97,000. 33.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lantronix, Inc provides solutions for video surveillance, traffic management, infotainment systems, robotics, edge computing, and remote environment management in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific Japan. The company's IoT products include IoT System Solutions, which provide wired and wireless connections that enhance the value and utility of modern electronic systems and equipment through secure network connectivity, power for IoT end devices through Power over Ethernet, application hosting, protocol conversion, media conversion, secure access for distributed IoT deployments, and various other functions; Embedded IoT Modules, such as application processing delivering compute to meet customer needs for data transformation, computer vision, machine learning, augmented/virtual reality, audio/video aggregation and distribution, and custom applications; and Software and Engineering Services offers SaaS platform enables customers to deploy, monitor, manage, and automate across their global deployments through a single platform login.

