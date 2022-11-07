Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.95-0.98 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.87. The company issued revenue guidance of $243-247 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $238.86 million. Lantheus also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.80-$3.83 EPS.

NASDAQ:LNTH traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $60.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,493,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,950,480. Lantheus has a fifty-two week low of $23.51 and a fifty-two week high of $87.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.67 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $74.19 and a 200-day moving average of $70.61.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $239.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.52 million. Lantheus had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 37.77%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lantheus will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. B. Riley reissued a buy rating on shares of Lantheus in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Lantheus from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Lantheus from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Lantheus in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jonestrading initiated coverage on shares of Lantheus in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. They set a buy rating and a $104.00 price target on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Lantheus presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $100.80.

In other news, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 386 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.82, for a total value of $31,968.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 62,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,199,108.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Robert J. Jr. Marshall sold 5,000 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.82, for a total value of $414,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 130,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,840,558.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 386 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.82, for a total transaction of $31,968.52. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 62,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,199,108.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 56,834 shares of company stock worth $4,694,331. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LNTH. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Lantheus by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 169,746 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,209,000 after purchasing an additional 11,572 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Lantheus by 91.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 178,078 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,758,000 after purchasing an additional 85,285 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lantheus by 45.9% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 17,221 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 5,419 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Lantheus by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,393,559 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $158,047,000 after purchasing an additional 7,307 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lantheus by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 36,417 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, a microbubble ultrasound enhancing agent used in ultrasound exams of the heart; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine; Xenon-133 to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent; Thallium-201 to detect cardiovascular disease; and Gallium-67 to detect various infections and cancerous tumors.

