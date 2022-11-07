Lansing Street Advisors Has $10.43 Million Stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Lansing Street Advisors reduced its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 76,479 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,695 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF makes up about 8.1% of Lansing Street Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Lansing Street Advisors’ holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $10,429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MTUM. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 7.8% during the first quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 1,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown now owns 4,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Vicus Capital increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 15,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,552,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period.

iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Price Performance

iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF stock traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $145.79. The stock had a trading volume of 685,812 shares. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.47. iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a one year low of $81.37 and a one year high of $113.60.

