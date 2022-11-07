Lansing Street Advisors Decreases Stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Lansing Street Advisors cut its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,721 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,744 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF comprises approximately 2.0% of Lansing Street Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Lansing Street Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $2,534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VEU. Cowa LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 10,002.7% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 4,948,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,850,000 after purchasing an additional 4,899,543 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 67,118.5% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,073,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,026,000 after buying an additional 3,069,329 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 464.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,200,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,315,000 after purchasing an additional 2,633,660 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 179.5% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,473,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,076,000 after buying an additional 2,230,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1,308.6% in the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 1,644,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,697,000 after acquiring an additional 1,527,597 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VEU traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $47.60. The company had a trading volume of 158,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,306,977. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $43.06 and a 1 year high of $63.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $46.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.91.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

