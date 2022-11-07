Lansing Street Advisors Acquires 5,031 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Lansing Street Advisors raised its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 251,550.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,033 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 5,031 shares during the quarter. Lansing Street Advisors’ holdings in General Electric were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 8,679 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $794,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Plancorp LLC increased its stake in shares of General Electric by 1.5% in the first quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 9,628 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $881,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. CKW Financial Group lifted its stake in shares of General Electric by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 862 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 4.7% in the first quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 3,398 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group grew its position in shares of General Electric by 3.4% during the second quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 4,765 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.09% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Stock Up 2.6 %

General Electric stock traded up $2.10 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $83.17. The company had a trading volume of 292,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,635,495. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $70.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.98. General Electric has a 1 year low of $59.93 and a 1 year high of $116.17.

General Electric Announces Dividend

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $19.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.77 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 7.20% and a negative net margin of 7.78%. General Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that General Electric will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 26th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently -5.79%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GE. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of General Electric from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on General Electric from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on General Electric from $113.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on General Electric from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of General Electric from $92.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.93.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

