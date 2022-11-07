Lancashire (LON:LRE) Price Target Raised to GBX 675

Lancashire (LON:LRE – Get Rating) had its target price upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 640 ($7.40) to GBX 675 ($7.80) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Lancashire from GBX 550 ($6.36) to GBX 660 ($7.63) and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 550 ($6.36) target price on shares of Lancashire in a research report on Friday. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their target price on Lancashire from GBX 630 ($7.28) to GBX 645 ($7.46) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lancashire presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 592.80 ($6.85).

Lancashire Trading Up 0.7 %

LON:LRE traded up GBX 3.75 ($0.04) on Thursday, reaching GBX 573.25 ($6.63). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 322,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 857,508. Lancashire has a 1-year low of GBX 342.40 ($3.96) and a 1-year high of GBX 586.50 ($6.78). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.57, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market cap of £1.40 billion and a PE ratio of -27.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 504.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 445.34.

About Lancashire

Lancashire Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance products in London, Bermuda, and Australia. The company operates through five segments: Property and Casualty Reinsurance, Property and Casualty Insurance, Aviation, Energy, and Marine. It offers property direct and facultative, property political risk and sovereign risk, and property terrorism and political violence insurance products, as well as property reinsurance services; and aviation AV52, aviation consortium, airline hull and liability, and satellite insurance products.

