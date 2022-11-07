Lancashire (LON:LRE) Price Target Increased to GBX 675 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Lancashire (LON:LRE – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 640 ($7.40) to GBX 675 ($7.80) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on LRE. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of Lancashire from GBX 630 ($7.28) to GBX 645 ($7.46) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Lancashire from GBX 550 ($6.36) to GBX 660 ($7.63) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays restated an equal weight rating and set a GBX 550 ($6.36) price objective on shares of Lancashire in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 592.80 ($6.85).

Shares of Lancashire stock traded up GBX 5.50 ($0.06) during trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 575 ($6.65). 302,761 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 857,496. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.57, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Lancashire has a 1-year low of GBX 342.40 ($3.96) and a 1-year high of GBX 586.50 ($6.78). The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 504.42 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 445.34. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.40 billion and a PE ratio of -27.15.

Lancashire Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance products in London, Bermuda, and Australia. The company operates through five segments: Property and Casualty Reinsurance, Property and Casualty Insurance, Aviation, Energy, and Marine. It offers property direct and facultative, property political risk and sovereign risk, and property terrorism and political violence insurance products, as well as property reinsurance services; and aviation AV52, aviation consortium, airline hull and liability, and satellite insurance products.

