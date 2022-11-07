Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) Announces Earnings Results

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The real estate investment trust reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($0.35), Briefing.com reports. Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 23.52% and a return on equity of 37.09%. The business had revenue of $527.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $520.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.90 earnings per share. Lamar Advertising’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Lamar Advertising Trading Down 1.0 %

LAMR traded down $0.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $88.76. The stock had a trading volume of 1,298,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 538,515. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.19 and a beta of 1.37. Lamar Advertising has a 1-year low of $81.10 and a 1-year high of $124.32.

Lamar Advertising Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 19th were issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 16th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.41%. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.36%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insiders Place Their Bets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lamar Advertising in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Lamar Advertising from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th.

In related news, CFO Jay Lecoryelle Johnson sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.35, for a total transaction of $425,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,765,100. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 14.99% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lamar Advertising

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LAMR. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Lamar Advertising by 20.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 510,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,897,000 after purchasing an additional 87,370 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in Lamar Advertising in the second quarter valued at $613,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Lamar Advertising by 7.9% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 28,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,472,000 after purchasing an additional 2,053 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Lamar Advertising by 46.5% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 33,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,924,000 after purchasing an additional 10,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Lamar Advertising by 10.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 50,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,479,000 after purchasing an additional 4,870 shares in the last quarter. 80.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lamar Advertising Company Profile

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with over 352,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

