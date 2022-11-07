LADENBURG THALM/SH SH Lowers NextCure (NASDAQ:NXTC) to Neutral

LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded shares of NextCure (NASDAQ:NXTC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of NextCure from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of NextCure from $13.00 to $6.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of NextCure from $12.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $10.75.

Get NextCure alerts:

NextCure Stock Performance

NASDAQ NXTC opened at $1.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.94 million, a P/E ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 0.14. NextCure has a 1 year low of $1.75 and a 1 year high of $8.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.94.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NextCure ( NASDAQ:NXTC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.08. On average, research analysts forecast that NextCure will post -2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its position in NextCure by 224.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 6,338 shares during the last quarter. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd acquired a new position in NextCure during the 3rd quarter worth $67,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextCure during the first quarter valued at about $73,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of NextCure by 104.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 9,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NextCure during the first quarter valued at about $149,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.93% of the company’s stock.

About NextCure

(Get Rating)

NextCure, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing novel immunomedicines to treat cancer and other immune-related diseases by restoring normal immune function. Its lead product candidate is NC318, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of advanced or metastatic solid tumors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NextCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.