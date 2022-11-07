Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) Director Sells $3,711,042.38 in Stock

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Rating) Director Bruce Booth sold 123,619 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total value of $3,711,042.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,022,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,695,510.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Bruce Booth also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 31st, Bruce Booth sold 120,622 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.23, for a total value of $3,646,403.06.

On Friday, October 28th, Bruce Booth sold 91,050 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $2,731,500.00.

Kymera Therapeutics stock opened at $30.86 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.52. Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.15 and a 12 month high of $69.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.50 and a beta of 1.48.

Kymera Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:KYMR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $11.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.97 million. Kymera Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 35.88% and a negative net margin of 334.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.55) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on KYMR shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Kymera Therapeutics from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Kymera Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Kymera Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Kymera Therapeutics from $61.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Kymera Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kymera Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.80.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Kymera Therapeutics by 14.9% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Kymera Therapeutics by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 17,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Kymera Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 338.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $913,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter.

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, macrophage activation syndrome, general pustular psoriasis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases and fibrosis; and MDM2 program to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors.

