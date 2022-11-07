Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) Director Sells $3,711,042.38 in Stock

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMRGet Rating) Director Bruce Booth sold 123,619 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total value of $3,711,042.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,022,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,695,510.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Bruce Booth also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, October 31st, Bruce Booth sold 120,622 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.23, for a total value of $3,646,403.06.
  • On Friday, October 28th, Bruce Booth sold 91,050 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $2,731,500.00.

Kymera Therapeutics Stock Down 0.2 %

Kymera Therapeutics stock opened at $30.86 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.52. Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.15 and a 12 month high of $69.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.50 and a beta of 1.48.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMRGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $11.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.97 million. Kymera Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 35.88% and a negative net margin of 334.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.55) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on KYMR shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Kymera Therapeutics from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Kymera Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Kymera Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Kymera Therapeutics from $61.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Kymera Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kymera Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.80.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kymera Therapeutics

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Kymera Therapeutics by 14.9% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Kymera Therapeutics by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 17,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Kymera Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 338.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $913,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter.

About Kymera Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, macrophage activation syndrome, general pustular psoriasis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases and fibrosis; and MDM2 program to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors.

Featured Stories

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR)

