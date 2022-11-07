Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) Downgraded by Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday, MarketBeat reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has $11.50 price objective on the aerospace company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $20.00.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on KTOS. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.14.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:KTOS opened at $10.79 on Friday. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a 1 year low of $9.06 and a 1 year high of $22.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.96 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.21.

Insider Buying and Selling

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions ( NASDAQ:KTOS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The aerospace company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a negative net margin of 3.63% and a positive return on equity of 1.90%. The firm had revenue of $224.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Steven S. Fendley sold 7,000 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.99, for a total transaction of $90,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 333,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,329,592.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Kratos Defense & Security Solutions news, insider Phillip D. Carrai sold 3,000 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.45, for a total value of $46,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 163,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,528,006.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Steven S. Fendley sold 7,000 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.99, for a total transaction of $90,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 333,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,329,592.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $279,880 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 100.0% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 38.8% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,306 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 103.9% during the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 3,108 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,584 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the second quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the second quarter worth about $80,000. 84.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a government contractor of the U.S. Department of Defense. The company operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products, space and satellite communications, training and cybersecurity/ warfare, C5ISR/ modular systems, turbine technologies, and defense and rocket support services.

Featured Stories

