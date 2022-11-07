Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.35-4.40 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.09. The company issued revenue guidance of ~$2.575 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.55 billion. Kontoor Brands also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.35-$4.40 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Kontoor Brands from $41.00 to $34.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. UBS Group decreased their target price on Kontoor Brands from $78.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Williams Capital restated a downgrade rating on shares of Kontoor Brands in a report on Monday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Kontoor Brands from $45.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, William Blair cut Kontoor Brands to a hold rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $41.50.

Get Kontoor Brands alerts:

Kontoor Brands Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Kontoor Brands stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $37.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 864,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 487,593. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.17, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96. Kontoor Brands has a 1-year low of $30.98 and a 1-year high of $61.24.

Kontoor Brands Increases Dividend

Kontoor Brands ( NYSE:KTB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $613.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $624.46 million. Kontoor Brands had a return on equity of 143.05% and a net margin of 9.21%. Kontoor Brands’s revenue was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kontoor Brands will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This is a boost from Kontoor Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Kontoor Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.44%.

Institutional Trading of Kontoor Brands

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Kontoor Brands during the second quarter valued at $109,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Kontoor Brands by 29.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Kontoor Brands by 7.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kontoor Brands during the first quarter valued at $331,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in Kontoor Brands by 16.3% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 8,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.18% of the company’s stock.

Kontoor Brands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, manufactures, procures, markets, and distributes denim, apparel, and accessories under the Wrangler, Lee, and Rock & Republic brands in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Wrangler and Lee. The company sells its products primarily through mass merchants, specialty stores, mid-tier and traditional department stores, company-operated stores, and online.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kontoor Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kontoor Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.