Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.35-4.40 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.09. The company issued revenue guidance of ~$2.575 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.55 billion. Kontoor Brands also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.35-$4.40 EPS.

Kontoor Brands Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:KTB traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $37.95. 864,212 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 487,593. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.86 and its 200-day moving average is $37.11. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96. Kontoor Brands has a 1-year low of $30.98 and a 1-year high of $61.24.

Get Kontoor Brands alerts:

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $613.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $624.46 million. Kontoor Brands had a net margin of 9.21% and a return on equity of 143.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Kontoor Brands will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Kontoor Brands Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 19th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.06%. This is an increase from Kontoor Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. Kontoor Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on KTB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Kontoor Brands from $41.00 to $34.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Kontoor Brands from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Kontoor Brands from $78.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Kontoor Brands from $45.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, William Blair downgraded Kontoor Brands to a hold rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, July 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $41.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kontoor Brands

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 24,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after buying an additional 1,821 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 45,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,895,000 after buying an additional 1,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,000 after buying an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.18% of the company’s stock.

About Kontoor Brands

(Get Rating)

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, manufactures, procures, markets, and distributes denim, apparel, and accessories under the Wrangler, Lee, and Rock & Republic brands in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Wrangler and Lee. The company sells its products primarily through mass merchants, specialty stores, mid-tier and traditional department stores, company-operated stores, and online.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kontoor Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kontoor Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.